Special Weather Statement issued March 28 at 2:42PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50

mph.

* WHERE…Green River Basin.

* WHEN…Monday, with the strongest winds expected from late

morning to early afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Mainly to transportation. Travel could be difficult,

especially for high-profile and lightweight vehicles. Please

keep two hands on your steering wheel in case of a sudden,

strong wind gust.