Special Weather Statement issued March 28 at 2:42PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50
mph.
* WHERE…Green River Basin.
* WHEN…Monday, with the strongest winds expected from late
morning to early afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Mainly to transportation. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high-profile and lightweight vehicles. Please
keep two hands on your steering wheel in case of a sudden,
strong wind gust.
Comments