Special Weather Statement issued March 28 at 2:42PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations around one inch in the

valleys with 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Southerly wind

gusting 40 to 50 mph in the valleys and 55 to 65 mph in the

mountains.

* WHERE…Yellowstone Park, Star and Jackson Valleys, the Salt and

Wyoming Range and West Slopes of the Wind River Mountains.

* WHEN…Late tonight and Monday morning, with the greatest

impacts between 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Roads may become slick and snow covered, especially

over mountain passes. Blowing snow may restrict visibility at

times over the passes and in open areas.