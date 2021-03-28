Special Weather Statement issued March 28 at 2:42PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations around one inch in the
valleys with 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Southerly wind
gusting 40 to 50 mph in the valleys and 55 to 65 mph in the
mountains.
* WHERE…Yellowstone Park, Star and Jackson Valleys, the Salt and
Wyoming Range and West Slopes of the Wind River Mountains.
* WHEN…Late tonight and Monday morning, with the greatest
impacts between 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Roads may become slick and snow covered, especially
over mountain passes. Blowing snow may restrict visibility at
times over the passes and in open areas.
