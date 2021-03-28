Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 2:42 pm

Special Weather Statement issued March 28 at 2:42PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations around one inch in the
valleys with 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Southerly wind
gusting 40 to 50 mph in the valleys and 55 to 65 mph in the
mountains.

* WHERE…Yellowstone Park, Star and Jackson Valleys, the Salt and
Wyoming Range and West Slopes of the Wind River Mountains.

* WHEN…Late tonight and Monday morning, with the greatest
impacts between 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Roads may become slick and snow covered, especially
over mountain passes. Blowing snow may restrict visibility at
times over the passes and in open areas.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content