Special Weather Statement issued March 28 at 3:31AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the
valleys; 3 to 5 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high
as 50 mph in the valleys; as high as 65 mph in the mountains.

* WHERE…Yellowstone Park, Star and Jackson Valleys, the Salt and
Wyoming Range and West Slopes of the Wind River Mountains.

* WHEN…Late tonight into Monday.

* IMPACTS…Roads may become slick and snow covered, especially
over mountain passes. Blowing snow may restrict visibility at
times.

