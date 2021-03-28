Special Weather Statement issued March 28 at 3:31AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the
valleys; 3 to 5 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high
as 50 mph in the valleys; as high as 65 mph in the mountains.
* WHERE…Yellowstone Park, Star and Jackson Valleys, the Salt and
Wyoming Range and West Slopes of the Wind River Mountains.
* WHEN…Late tonight into Monday.
* IMPACTS…Roads may become slick and snow covered, especially
over mountain passes. Blowing snow may restrict visibility at
times.
Comments