Special Weather Statement issued March 28 at 3:31AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 to
55 mph.
* WHERE…Green River Basin.
* WHEN…Monday, with the strongest winds expected from late
morning to early afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Mainly to transportation. Enhanced blow over risk for
light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor
trailers. Please keep two hands on your steering wheel in case
of a sudden, strong wind gust.
