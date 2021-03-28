Special Weather Statement issued March 28 at 5:52PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 546 PM MDT, observations were showing Advisory Level wind speeds
across the Arco Desert and INL. These wind speeds will continue to
increase and expand throughout the Snake River Plain and Eastern
Magic Valley this evening as a strong cold front approaches the
region. Motorists traveling through southeast Idaho this evening
should keep a firm grip on the wheel and be prepared for gusty cross
winds and reduced visibility at times in blowing dust.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Blackfoot, Burley, Rupert, American Falls,
Rigby, Heyburn, Ashton, Dubois, Carey, Lake Walcott, Neeley, Goshen,
Picabo, American Falls Reservoir, Terreton, Marysville, Lorenzo and
Ammon.
Comments