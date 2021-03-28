Special Weather Statement issued March 28 at 5:52PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 546 PM MDT, observations were showing Advisory Level wind speeds

across the Arco Desert and INL. These wind speeds will continue to

increase and expand throughout the Snake River Plain and Eastern

Magic Valley this evening as a strong cold front approaches the

region. Motorists traveling through southeast Idaho this evening

should keep a firm grip on the wheel and be prepared for gusty cross

winds and reduced visibility at times in blowing dust.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Blackfoot, Burley, Rupert, American Falls,

Rigby, Heyburn, Ashton, Dubois, Carey, Lake Walcott, Neeley, Goshen,

Picabo, American Falls Reservoir, Terreton, Marysville, Lorenzo and

Ammon.