High Wind Warning issued March 29 at 1:13AM MDT until March 29 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected. A combination of wind and blowing snow could make
travel very difficult this morning.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…A combination of strong wind and snow will make travel
very difficult this morning.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior
to the onset of winds.
Comments