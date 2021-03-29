High Wind Warning issued March 29 at 2:46AM MDT until March 29 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…Western Lemhi County including Williams Creek Summit.
* WHEN…From midnight Sunday night to 9 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.