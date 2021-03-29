High Wind Warning issued March 29 at 3:06AM MDT until March 29 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 58 mph

expected. Locally higher wind gusts possible in wind-prone,

exposed areas.

* WHERE…Island Park, Dubois, Spencer, Howe, Arco, Mackay,

Challis, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may cause damage to trees and power

lines which may result in isolated power outages. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles due to strong

crosswinds along north-south routes.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.