High Wind Warning issued March 29 at 3:06AM MDT until March 29 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to around 58 mph
expected. Locally stronger winds possible in wind prone areas.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho
Falls area, Rexburg area, Pocatello area, Blackfoot area, Fort
Hall, American Falls, Burley area, Marsh Valley, Lava Hot
Springs, Malad, Preston, Bear Lake area, Teton Valley area.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM MDT this afternoon. Winds will be strongest
through 9 AM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may cause damage to trees and power
lines which may result in isolated power outages. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles due to strong
crosswinds along north-south routes. Blowing dust will be
possible, especially along Interstate 86 between American Falls
and Pocatello, Interstate 15 between Fort Hall and Blackfoot,
and Interstate 15 between Idaho Falls and Roberts.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.