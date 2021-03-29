High Wind Warning issued March 29 at 3:06AM MDT until March 29 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to around 58 mph

expected. Locally stronger winds possible in wind prone areas.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho

Falls area, Rexburg area, Pocatello area, Blackfoot area, Fort

Hall, American Falls, Burley area, Marsh Valley, Lava Hot

Springs, Malad, Preston, Bear Lake area, Teton Valley area.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM MDT this afternoon. Winds will be strongest

through 9 AM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may cause damage to trees and power

lines which may result in isolated power outages. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles due to strong

crosswinds along north-south routes. Blowing dust will be

possible, especially along Interstate 86 between American Falls

and Pocatello, Interstate 15 between Fort Hall and Blackfoot,

and Interstate 15 between Idaho Falls and Roberts.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.