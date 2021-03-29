Skip to Content
High Wind Warning issued March 29 at 6:07AM MDT until March 29 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected. A combination of wind and blowing snow could make
travel very difficult this morning. Wind gusts of 60 mph have
already been reported at the Jackson Hole Airport.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…A combination of strong wind and snow will make travel
very difficult this morning.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior
to the onset of winds.

