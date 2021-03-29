High Wind Warning issued March 29 at 6:07AM MDT until March 29 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…West wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts around 60 mph.
* WHERE…Most of Sweetwater County and South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 6 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Mainly to transportation. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high-profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest wind gusts will likely
occur along I-80 east of Rock Springs to the Carbon County
line around Creston Junction during the late morning and
afternoon.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.