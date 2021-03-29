Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 12:33PM MDT until March 29 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED…
* WHAT…West Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40
to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho
Falls area, Rexburg area, Pocatello area, Blackfoot area, Fort
Hall, American Falls, Burley area, Marsh Valley, Lava Hot
Springs, Malad, Preston, Bear Lake area, Teton Valley area.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
High profile vehicles will still be a concern especially for
crosswind areas on I-15 and I-84 near Yale.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
