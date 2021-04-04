Special Weather Statement issued April 4 at 12:36PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
Much colder air will arrive for Monday and Tuesday. The central
Idaho mountains will see rain changing over to snow on Monday with
up to 4 inches possible around mountain passes by Tuesday morning.
The eastern highlands, near the Wyoming border, will see rain
showers change to snow showers Monday night and continue into Tuesday
with up to 3 inches possible. The Snake River and easter Magic
Valley will see rain showers gradually change over to snow showers
during the overnight hours of Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Light accumulations of snow are possible for Tuesday morning
especially across the Snake Plain.
This storm will also gusty winds Monday and Tuesday with sustained
winds of 15 to 25 mph and higher gusts possible. Some areas may
experience blowing dust Monday afternoon.
Comments