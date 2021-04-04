Special Weather Statement issued April 4 at 12:36PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Much colder air will arrive for Monday and Tuesday. The central

Idaho mountains will see rain changing over to snow on Monday with

up to 4 inches possible around mountain passes by Tuesday morning.

The eastern highlands, near the Wyoming border, will see rain

showers change to snow showers Monday night and continue into Tuesday

with up to 3 inches possible. The Snake River and easter Magic

Valley will see rain showers gradually change over to snow showers

during the overnight hours of Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Light accumulations of snow are possible for Tuesday morning

especially across the Snake Plain.

This storm will also gusty winds Monday and Tuesday with sustained

winds of 15 to 25 mph and higher gusts possible. Some areas may

experience blowing dust Monday afternoon.