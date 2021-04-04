Special Weather Statement issued April 4 at 3:16AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Low pressure is expected to move through central and eastern

Idaho. It will bring much colder temperatures after a couple of

days of near record heat and an entire week of nearly clear skies.

The central Idaho mountains will be affected first, early Monday

morning. Snowfall amounts of 0.5 inch to around 7 inches are

expected in this area at elevations from Galena Summit and lower.

Above Galena Summit elevations, snowfall will range from 3 to 9

inches. The eastern highlands, near the Wyoming border, will see

0.5 to 7 inches of snowfall. The Snake River plain north of

Blackfoot will see a dusting to around 2 inches. For the rest of

the Snake River plain and the eastern Magic Valley, only isolated

areas of 0.5 of an inch or less are forecast. The snow will mix

with rain during the day at the lower elevations. The bulk of the

snow for the lower elevations will accumulate more on Monday

night.

This storm will also bring some strong wind of 20 to 30 mph with

higher gusts during Monday afternoon and evening to the Snake

River plain, eastern Magic Valley, and the ridges througout

central and eastern Idaho.