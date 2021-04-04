Special Weather Statement issued April 4 at 6:11AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
Low pressure is expected to move through central and eastern
Idaho. It will bring much colder temperatures after a couple of
days of near record heat and an entire week of nearly clear skies.
The central Idaho mountains will be affected first, early Monday
morning. Snowfall amounts of 0.5 inch to around 7 inches are
expected in this area at elevations from Galena Summit and lower.
Above Galena Summit elevations, snowfall will range from 3 to 9
inches. The eastern highlands, near the Wyoming border, will see
0.5 to 7 inches of snowfall. The Snake River plain north of
Blackfoot will see a dusting to around 2 inches. For the rest of
the Snake River plain and the eastern Magic Valley, only isolated
areas of 0.5 of an inch or less are forecast. The snow will mix
with rain during the day at the lower elevations. The bulk of the
snow for the lower elevations will accumulate more on Monday
night.
This storm will also bring some strong wind of 20 to 30 mph with
higher gusts during Monday afternoon and evening to the Snake
River plain, eastern Magic Valley, and the ridges througout
central and eastern Idaho.
