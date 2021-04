Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow. Accumulations 3 to 6 inches on grassy surfaces.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and the Cody Foothills.

* WHEN…Tonight through noon Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will be slick at times and an inch or

two of slush may accumulate or lesser traveled roads. Use

caution if traveling.