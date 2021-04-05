Special Weather Statement issued April 5 at 2:56AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
A low pressure storm system is forecast to track across southeast
Idaho today and Tuesday, resulting in breezy conditions both
days, especially across the Snake Plain, Magic Valley, and
southern highlands. Winds of 10 to 25 MPH with gusts to 40 MPH are
expected. Patchy blowing dust will be possible this afternoon,
and may result in pockets of reduced visibility. The storm will
also take 10 to 15 degrees off high temperatures, and bring a mix
of rain, snow, and isolated thunderstorms to the region.
Across mountain areas, a mix of rain and snow showers will
start in the Central Mountains this morning, and reach the
southern and eastern highlands by late afternoon. Precipitation
will change to all snow between sunset and midnight as
temperatures cool, ending in the Central Mountains early Tuesday
morning and the eastern highlands late Tuesday afternoon. Total
snow accumulations will range from 1 inch at valley floors to 3
inches at mountain passes, with higher amounts above pass level.
Across the Magic Valley, Snake Plain, and Raft River regions,
rain showers will arrive this afternoon, mixing with and changing
to all snow between 9 PM and midnight, and ending by early
Tuesday afternoon. A light coating to 1 inch of snow is possible.
Warm ground temperatures should keep roadway accumulations
limited. However, if temperatures trend just slightly cooler, or
precipitation overnight into Tuesday morning becomes heavier than
currently anticipated, there is a slight chance that heavier
snowfall rates could create slick conditions for the Tuesday
morning commute and allow a couple inches to accumulate to valley
floors. Stay tuned for additional statements, and updates on NWS
Pocatello social media pages, as we monitor this potential.
