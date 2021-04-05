Special Weather Statement issued April 5 at 2:56AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A low pressure storm system is forecast to track across southeast

Idaho today and Tuesday, resulting in breezy conditions both

days, especially across the Snake Plain, Magic Valley, and

southern highlands. Winds of 10 to 25 MPH with gusts to 40 MPH are

expected. Patchy blowing dust will be possible this afternoon,

and may result in pockets of reduced visibility. The storm will

also take 10 to 15 degrees off high temperatures, and bring a mix

of rain, snow, and isolated thunderstorms to the region.

Across mountain areas, a mix of rain and snow showers will

start in the Central Mountains this morning, and reach the

southern and eastern highlands by late afternoon. Precipitation

will change to all snow between sunset and midnight as

temperatures cool, ending in the Central Mountains early Tuesday

morning and the eastern highlands late Tuesday afternoon. Total

snow accumulations will range from 1 inch at valley floors to 3

inches at mountain passes, with higher amounts above pass level.

Across the Magic Valley, Snake Plain, and Raft River regions,

rain showers will arrive this afternoon, mixing with and changing

to all snow between 9 PM and midnight, and ending by early

Tuesday afternoon. A light coating to 1 inch of snow is possible.

Warm ground temperatures should keep roadway accumulations

limited. However, if temperatures trend just slightly cooler, or

precipitation overnight into Tuesday morning becomes heavier than

currently anticipated, there is a slight chance that heavier

snowfall rates could create slick conditions for the Tuesday

morning commute and allow a couple inches to accumulate to valley

floors. Stay tuned for additional statements, and updates on NWS

Pocatello social media pages, as we monitor this potential.