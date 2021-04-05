Special Weather Statement issued April 5 at 5:10PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RAIN EXPECTED TO CHANGE OVER TO SNOW IN THE NEXT FEW HOURS…
A low pressure system is moving across southeast Idaho this
afternoon and into the day tomorrow. This will result in breezy
conditions, especially across the Snake Plain, Magic Valley, and
southern highlands. Winds of 10 to 25 MPH with gusts to 40 MPH are
expected. Patchy blowing dust will be possible this afternoon,
and may result in pockets of reduced visibility.
Across mountain areas, precipitation will change to all snow
between sunset and midnight as temperatures cool, ending in the
Central Mountains early Tuesday morning and the eastern highlands
late Tuesday afternoon. Total snow accumulations will range from 1
inch at valley floors to 4 inches at mountain passes, with higher
amounts above pass level.
Across the Magic Valley, Snake Plain, and Raft River regions,
rain showers in place now will eventually mix with and change over to
all snow between 9 PM and midnight, and ending by early Tuesday
afternoon. A dusting to around 2 inches of snow is possible. Warm
ground temperatures should keep roadway accumulations limited.
However, if temperatures trend just slightly cooler, or
precipitation overnight into Tuesday morning becomes heavier than
currently anticipated, there is a slight chance that heavier
snowfall rates could create slick conditions for the Tuesday
morning commute and allow a couple inches to accumulate to valley
floors. Stay tuned for additional statements, and updates on NWS
Pocatello social media pages.
