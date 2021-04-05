Special Weather Statement issued April 5 at 5:10PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…RAIN EXPECTED TO CHANGE OVER TO SNOW IN THE NEXT FEW HOURS…

A low pressure system is moving across southeast Idaho this

afternoon and into the day tomorrow. This will result in breezy

conditions, especially across the Snake Plain, Magic Valley, and

southern highlands. Winds of 10 to 25 MPH with gusts to 40 MPH are

expected. Patchy blowing dust will be possible this afternoon,

and may result in pockets of reduced visibility.

Across mountain areas, precipitation will change to all snow

between sunset and midnight as temperatures cool, ending in the

Central Mountains early Tuesday morning and the eastern highlands

late Tuesday afternoon. Total snow accumulations will range from 1

inch at valley floors to 4 inches at mountain passes, with higher

amounts above pass level.

Across the Magic Valley, Snake Plain, and Raft River regions,

rain showers in place now will eventually mix with and change over to

all snow between 9 PM and midnight, and ending by early Tuesday

afternoon. A dusting to around 2 inches of snow is possible. Warm

ground temperatures should keep roadway accumulations limited.

However, if temperatures trend just slightly cooler, or

precipitation overnight into Tuesday morning becomes heavier than

currently anticipated, there is a slight chance that heavier

snowfall rates could create slick conditions for the Tuesday

morning commute and allow a couple inches to accumulate to valley

floors. Stay tuned for additional statements, and updates on NWS

Pocatello social media pages.