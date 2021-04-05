Winter Weather Advisory issued April 5 at 1:51PM MDT until April 6 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 10

inches to the Teton and Absaroka Mountains with 3 to 6 inches

to the Gros Ventres. Locally higher amounts are possible.

* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult across Teton and

Togwotee Passes tonight through Tuesday due to slick and snow

covered roads.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.