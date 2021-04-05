Winter Weather Advisory issued April 5 at 2:51AM MDT until April 6 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 10 inches

to the Teton and Absaroka Mountains with 3 to 6 inches to the

Gros Ventres. Locally higher amounts are possible.

* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over Teton

and Togwotee Passes. The hazardous conditions could impact the

morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.