Winter Weather Advisory issued April 5 at 2:51AM MDT until April 6 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 10 inches
to the Teton and Absaroka Mountains with 3 to 6 inches to the
Gros Ventres. Locally higher amounts are possible.
* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over Teton
and Togwotee Passes. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
