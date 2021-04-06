Winter Weather Advisory issued April 6 at 3:30AM MDT until April 6 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in

the lower elevations and 4 to 7 inches in the higher elevations

with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 3 AM Tuesday to noon MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult across Teton and

Togwotee Passes tonight through Tuesday due to slick and snow

covered roads.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.