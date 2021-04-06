Winter Weather Advisory issued April 6 at 3:30AM MDT until April 6 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in
the lower elevations and 4 to 7 inches in the higher elevations
with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 3 AM Tuesday to noon MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult across Teton and
Togwotee Passes tonight through Tuesday due to slick and snow
covered roads.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.