Wind Advisory issued April 7 at 1:16PM MDT until April 8 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West southwest winds of 30 to 40 MPH with gusts of 50 to

55 MPH expected.

* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, Snake Plain, and adjacent

highlands, including but not limited to Shoshone, Burley,

Oakley, Craters of the Moon, American Falls, McCammon, Lava

Hot Springs, Soda Springs, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Aberdeen,

Blackfoot, Mud Lake, Idaho Falls, and Rexburg. This includes

Shoshone Bannock tribal lands and Idaho National Laboratory.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty cross winds and areas of blowing dust are

expected to create difficult driving conditions. Isolated power

outages and tree damage are also possible.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.