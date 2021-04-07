Wind Advisory issued April 7 at 3:24AM MDT until April 8 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West southwest winds of 25 to 35 MPH with gusts of 45 to

55 MPH expected.

* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, Snake Plain, and adjacent

highlands, including but not limited to Shoshone, Burley,

Oakley, Craters of the Moon, American Falls, McCammon, Lava Hot

Springs, Soda Springs, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Aberdeen,

Blackfoot, Mud Lake, Idaho Falls, and Rexburg. This includes

Shoshone Bannock tribal lands and Idaho National Laboratory.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 10 PM Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds are expected to create difficult driving

conditions for high profile vehicles, and could blow around

unsecured objects. If enough drying of surface soils can occur,

areas of significant blowing dust may develop and result in

pockets of near zero visibility and highway closures, especially

in trouble spots such as Interstate 15 between Idaho Falls and

Hamer, Interstate 15 in the Fort Hall area, and Interstate 86

in the Arbon Valley area. Isolated downed tree limbs and

isolated power outages are also possible.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.