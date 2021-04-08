High Wind Warning issued April 8 at 1:02PM MDT until April 8 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest to west winds of 40 to 50 mph with gusts of 55

to 60 mph through 6 PM MDT and then gradually decreasing and

becoming northwest through the evening hours.

* WHERE…Arco and Mud Lake Desert, including INL.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult or even hazardous, especially

for high profile vehicles across the Arco Desert and INL through

early this evening. Expect strong gusty cross winds and areas of

blowing dust with visibility reduced to 1/4 mile at times.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.