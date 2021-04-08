Special Weather Statement issued April 8 at 12:33PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Wind increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 to 55
mph. A period of rain changing to snow is possible late this
afternoon and evening.
* WHERE…Jackson Valley.
* WHEN…Later this afternoon into this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should watch for strong cross
winds, especially those with high profile vehicles and towing
light trailers. Slick roads are possible with any snow showers
after sunset.
