Published 12:33 pm

Special Weather Statement issued April 8 at 12:33PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Wind increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 to 55
mph. A period of rain changing to snow is possible late this
afternoon and evening.

* WHERE…Jackson Valley.

* WHEN…Later this afternoon into this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should watch for strong cross
winds, especially those with high profile vehicles and towing
light trailers. Slick roads are possible with any snow showers
after sunset.

National Weather Service

