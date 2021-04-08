Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued April 8 at 12:33PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow and wind. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with
locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 50 to 60 mph in
the higher terrain.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka, Teton and Gros
Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…This Afternoon through early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Use caution when traveling. Roads will be
slick and snow covered at times.

