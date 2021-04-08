Special Weather Statement issued April 8 at 4:25AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally

higher amounts.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka, Teton and Gros

Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…This Afternoon through Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Use caution when traveling roads will be

slick at times and an inch or two of slush may accumulate or

lesser traveled roads. This will impact the morning commute.