Special Weather Statement issued April 8 at 4:58PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow and wind. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with

locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 50 to 60 mph in

the higher terrain.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka, Teton and Gros

Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Now through early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Use caution when traveling. Roads will be

slick and snow covered at times.