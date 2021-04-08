Special Weather Statement issued April 8 at 4:58PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Wind increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 to 55

mph. A period of rain changing to snow is possible late this

afternoon and evening.

* WHERE…Jackson Valley.

* WHEN…Now through this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should watch for strong cross

winds, especially those with high profile vehicles and towing

light trailers. Slick roads are possible with any snow showers

after sunset.