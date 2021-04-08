Wind Advisory issued April 8 at 1:02PM MDT until April 8 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest to west winds of 30 to 40 MPH with gusts of 50
to 55 MPH.
* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, Snake Plain, and adjacent
highlands, including but not limited to Shoshone, Burley,
Oakley, Craters of the Moon, American Falls, McCammon, Lava Hot
Springs, Soda Springs, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Blackfoot,
Idaho Falls, and Rexburg. This includes Shoshone Bannock tribal
lands.
* WHEN…Until to 10 PM this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds are expected to create difficult driving
conditions for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust may
reduce visibility to 1/4 mile at times resulting in highway
closures, especially in trouble spots such as Interstate 15
between Idaho Falls and Hamer, Interstate 15 in the Fort Hall
area, and Interstate 86 in the Arbon Valley and Rainbow Road
area. Isolated tree damage and power outages are also possible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.