Wind Advisory issued April 8 at 1:02PM MDT until April 8 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest to west winds of 30 to 40 MPH with gusts of 50

to 55 MPH.

* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, Snake Plain, and adjacent

highlands, including but not limited to Shoshone, Burley,

Oakley, Craters of the Moon, American Falls, McCammon, Lava Hot

Springs, Soda Springs, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Blackfoot,

Idaho Falls, and Rexburg. This includes Shoshone Bannock tribal

lands.

* WHEN…Until to 10 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds are expected to create difficult driving

conditions for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust may

reduce visibility to 1/4 mile at times resulting in highway

closures, especially in trouble spots such as Interstate 15

between Idaho Falls and Hamer, Interstate 15 in the Fort Hall

area, and Interstate 86 in the Arbon Valley and Rainbow Road

area. Isolated tree damage and power outages are also possible.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.