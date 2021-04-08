Wind Advisory issued April 8 at 1:05AM MDT until April 8 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West southwest winds of 25 to 35 MPH with gusts of 45 to
55 MPH expected.
* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, Snake Plain, and adjacent
highlands, including but not limited to Shoshone, Burley,
Oakley, Craters of the Moon, American Falls, McCammon, Lava Hot
Springs, Soda Springs, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Aberdeen,
Blackfoot, Mud Lake, Idaho Falls, and Rexburg. This includes
Shoshone Bannock tribal lands and Idaho National Laboratory.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds are expected to create difficult driving
conditions for high profile vehicles. If enough drying of
surface soils can occur, areas of significant blowing dust may
develop and result in pockets of near zero visibility and
highway closures, especially in trouble spots such as Interstate
15 between Idaho Falls and Hamer, Interstate 15 in the Fort
Hall area, and Interstate 86 in the Arbon Valley area. Isolated
tree damage and isolated power outages are also possible.
Secure loose outdoor objects. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Watch for blowing
dust. If you encounter low visibility, slow down, turn on
headlights, and use road lines to help guide you. If pulling
over, pull off the road as far as possible in a safe location.