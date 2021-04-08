Wind Advisory issued April 8 at 1:05AM MDT until April 8 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

AAA

* WHAT…West southwest winds of 25 to 35 MPH with gusts of 45 to

55 MPH expected.

* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, Snake Plain, and adjacent

highlands, including but not limited to Shoshone, Burley,

Oakley, Craters of the Moon, American Falls, McCammon, Lava Hot

Springs, Soda Springs, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Aberdeen,

Blackfoot, Mud Lake, Idaho Falls, and Rexburg. This includes

Shoshone Bannock tribal lands and Idaho National Laboratory.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds are expected to create difficult driving

conditions for high profile vehicles. If enough drying of

surface soils can occur, areas of significant blowing dust may

develop and result in pockets of near zero visibility and

highway closures, especially in trouble spots such as Interstate

15 between Idaho Falls and Hamer, Interstate 15 in the Fort

Hall area, and Interstate 86 in the Arbon Valley area. Isolated

tree damage and isolated power outages are also possible.

Secure loose outdoor objects. Use extra caution when driving,

especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Watch for blowing

dust. If you encounter low visibility, slow down, turn on

headlights, and use road lines to help guide you. If pulling

over, pull off the road as far as possible in a safe location.