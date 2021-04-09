High Wind Warning issued April 9 at 12:41PM MDT until April 10 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The Arco Desert and Upper Snake River Plain, including
but not limited to Craters of the Moon, Atomic City, Mud Lake,
Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, and Saint Anthony. This
includes Idaho National Laboratory.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 11 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Strong gusty cross winds and widespread blowing dust
are likely. Local areas may see visibility reduced to 1/4 mile
or less in blowing dust creating dangerous driving conditions
and potential road closures. Strong winds may damage trees and
power lines resulting in power outages. Travel will be very
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.
