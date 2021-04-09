High Wind Warning issued April 9 at 12:41PM MDT until April 10 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The Arco Desert and Upper Snake River Plain, including

but not limited to Craters of the Moon, Atomic City, Mud Lake,

Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, and Saint Anthony. This

includes Idaho National Laboratory.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 11 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Strong gusty cross winds and widespread blowing dust

are likely. Local areas may see visibility reduced to 1/4 mile

or less in blowing dust creating dangerous driving conditions

and potential road closures. Strong winds may damage trees and

power lines resulting in power outages. Travel will be very

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.