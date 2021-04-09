Wind Advisory issued April 9 at 12:41PM MDT until April 10 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts to 50 MPH expected.
* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley and lower Snake Plain,
including but not limited to Shoshone, Carey, Burley, American
Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, and
Blackfoot. This includes Shoshone Bannock tribal lands.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 11 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty cross winds and widespread areas of blowing dust
are likely. Gusty winds will create difficult driving conditions
for high profile vehicles. Isolated tree damage and power
outages are possible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.