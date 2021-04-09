Wind Advisory issued April 9 at 12:41PM MDT until April 10 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts to 50 MPH expected.

* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley and lower Snake Plain,

including but not limited to Shoshone, Carey, Burley, American

Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, and

Blackfoot. This includes Shoshone Bannock tribal lands.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 11 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty cross winds and widespread areas of blowing dust

are likely. Gusty winds will create difficult driving conditions

for high profile vehicles. Isolated tree damage and power

outages are possible.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.