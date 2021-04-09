Wind Advisory issued April 9 at 1:25AM MDT until April 10 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West southwest winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts of 45 to 55

MPH expected.

* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley and lower Snake Plain,

including but not limited to Shoshone, Carey, Burley, American

Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, and Blackfoot.

This includes Shoshone Bannock tribal lands.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 10 PM Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Pockets of extreme blowing dust are likely, resulting

in near zero visibility, very dangerous driving conditions, and

possible highway closures. Areas of concern include but are not

limited to Interstate 86 between American Falls and Pocatello,

Interstate 15 between Pocatello and Blackfoot, and Highway 39

between Aberdeen and American Falls. Gusty winds will create

difficult driving for high profile vehicles. Isolated tree

damage and isolated power outages are also possible.

Secure loose outdoor objects. Use extra caution when driving,

especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Watch for blowing

dust. If you encounter low visibility, slow down, turn on

headlights, and use road lines to help guide you. If pulling

over, pull off the road as far as possible in a safe location.