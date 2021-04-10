High Wind Warning issued April 10 at 1:33PM MDT until April 10 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts around 60 mph.
Wind gusts up to 70 mph expected across the Arco Desert and
the INL north and east towards Idaho Falls and Rexburg.
* WHERE…The Arco Desert and Upper Snake River Plain, including
but not limited to Craters of the Moon, Atomic City, Mud Lake,
Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, and Saint Anthony. This
includes Idaho National Laboratory.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Strong gusty cross winds and widespread blowing dust
are likely. Local areas may see visibility reduced to 1/4 mile
or less in blowing dust creating dangerous driving conditions
and potential road closures, especially Interstate 15 from
Idaho Falls to Roberts. Strong winds may damage trees and
power lines resulting in power outages. Travel will be very
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles
with trailers.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.