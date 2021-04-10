High Wind Warning issued April 10 at 1:33PM MDT until April 10 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts around 60 mph.

Wind gusts up to 70 mph expected across the Arco Desert and

the INL north and east towards Idaho Falls and Rexburg.

* WHERE…The Arco Desert and Upper Snake River Plain, including

but not limited to Craters of the Moon, Atomic City, Mud Lake,

Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, and Saint Anthony. This

includes Idaho National Laboratory.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Strong gusty cross winds and widespread blowing dust

are likely. Local areas may see visibility reduced to 1/4 mile

or less in blowing dust creating dangerous driving conditions

and potential road closures, especially Interstate 15 from

Idaho Falls to Roberts. Strong winds may damage trees and

power lines resulting in power outages. Travel will be very

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles

with trailers.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.