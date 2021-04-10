Wind Advisory issued April 10 at 1:33PM MDT until April 10 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts of 50 to
55 MPH expected.
* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley and lower Snake Plain,
including but not limited to Shoshone, Carey, Burley, American
Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, and
Blackfoot. This includes Shoshone Bannock tribal lands.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Gusty cross winds and widespread areas of blowing
dust are likely. Gusty winds will create difficult driving
conditions for high profile vehicles. Isolated tree damage and
power outages are possible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.