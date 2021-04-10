Wind Advisory issued April 10 at 1:33PM MDT until April 10 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts of 50 to

55 MPH expected.

* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley and lower Snake Plain,

including but not limited to Shoshone, Carey, Burley, American

Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, and

Blackfoot. This includes Shoshone Bannock tribal lands.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Gusty cross winds and widespread areas of blowing

dust are likely. Gusty winds will create difficult driving

conditions for high profile vehicles. Isolated tree damage and

power outages are possible.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.