Wind Advisory issued April 10 at 1:33PM MDT until April 10 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts to 50

MPH expected.

* WHERE…Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, Raft River Region,

Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Blackfoot Mountains and Teton

Valley Including the cities of Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland,

Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace,

Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Gusty cross winds and widespread areas of blowing

dust are likely. Gusty winds will create difficult driving

conditions for high profile vehicles. Isolated tree damage and

power outages are possible.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.