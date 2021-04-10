Wind Advisory issued April 10 at 2:17AM MDT until April 10 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts to 50

MPH expected.

* WHERE…Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, Raft River Region,

Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Blackfoot Mountains and Teton Valley

Including the cities of Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland,

Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda

Springs, Henry, Bone, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 11 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty cross winds and widespread areas of blowing dust

are likely. Gusty winds will create difficult driving conditions

for high profile vehicles. Isolated tree damage and power

outages are possible.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.