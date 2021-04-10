Wind Advisory issued April 10 at 2:17AM MDT until April 10 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts to 50
MPH expected.
* WHERE…Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, Raft River Region,
Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Blackfoot Mountains and Teton Valley
Including the cities of Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland,
Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda
Springs, Henry, Bone, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 11 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty cross winds and widespread areas of blowing dust
are likely. Gusty winds will create difficult driving conditions
for high profile vehicles. Isolated tree damage and power
outages are possible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments