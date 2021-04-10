Skip to Content
April 11, 2021
Wind Advisory issued April 10 at 8:43PM MDT until April 11 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

