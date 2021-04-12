Lake Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 2:22PM MDT until April 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the first Lake Wind Advisory today, northeast winds
10 to 15 mph expected. For the second Lake Wind Advisory on
Tuesday, northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.
* WHEN…For the first Lake Wind Advisory, from 9 AM this
morning to 8 PM MDT this evening. For the second Lake Wind
Advisory, from 7 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on the reservoir will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.