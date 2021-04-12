Lake Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 2:52AM MDT until April 12 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the first Lake Wind Advisory today, northeast winds

10 to 15 mph expected. For the second Lake Wind Advisory on

Tuesday, northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

expected.

* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.

* WHEN…For the first Lake Wind Advisory, from 9 AM this

morning to 8 PM MDT this evening. For the second Lake Wind

Advisory, from 7 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on the reservoir will

create hazardous conditions for small craft.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.