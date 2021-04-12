Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 2:22PM MDT until April 14 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Arco Desert and INL including
Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, Craters of the Moon,
Burley area and Oakley.
* WHEN…From 9 AM Tuesday to 3 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Crosswinds on north-south routes will create difficult driving
conditions for high profile vehicles and vehicles with
trailers.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.