Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 2:22PM MDT until April 14 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Arco Desert and INL including

Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, Craters of the Moon,

Burley area and Oakley.

* WHEN…From 9 AM Tuesday to 3 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Crosswinds on north-south routes will create difficult driving

conditions for high profile vehicles and vehicles with

trailers.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.