High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 2:33AM MDT until April 14 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

Localized gusts up to 70 mph possible. Winds will be strongest

along and downwind of east to west oriented canyons and exposed

higher terrain areas.

* WHERE…Bear River Range and wind prone areas of the

Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles

traveling north or south, such as along Highway 91 in the

Franklin area.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.