High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 2:33AM MDT until April 14 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

possible.

* WHERE…Strongest winds will be observed along and downwind of

east to west oriented canyons and exposed higher terrain areas.

Expect rough, choppy conditions on Bear Lake.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles

traveling north or south.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.