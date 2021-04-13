High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 7:56PM MDT until April 14 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected. Localized gusts up to 70 mph possible. Winds will be
strongest along and downwind of east to west oriented canyons
and exposed higher terrain areas.
* WHERE…Bear River Range and wind prone areas of the
Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles
traveling north or south, such as along Highway 91 in the
Franklin area.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.