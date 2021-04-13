Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 7:56PM MDT until April 14 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. Areas of blowing dust.

* WHERE…Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Crosswinds on north-south routes will create difficult driving

conditions for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.