Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 7:56PM MDT until April 14 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Areas of blowing dust.
* WHERE…Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Crosswinds on north-south routes will create difficult driving
conditions for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
