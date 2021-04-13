Winter Storm Warning issued April 13 at 3:37PM MDT until April 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 12 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40

mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Thursday. The heaviest

periods of snow will be early Wednesday morning to sunrise and

Wednesday night through midnight.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult over Salt River Pass at

times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be very low at times.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.