Winter Storm Warning issued April 13 at 8:26PM MDT until April 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations
of 12 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Thursday. The heaviest
snow will occur late tonight, and again Wednesday night through
about midnight.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult over Salt River Pass at
times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be very low at times in
snow and blowing snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.