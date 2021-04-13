Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:37PM MDT until April 15 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and very low
visibilities due to blowing snow. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel along Interstate 80 may become
difficult overnight. Plan ahead and drive to conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
