Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:37PM MDT until April 15 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,

Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and very low

visibilities due to blowing snow. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel along Interstate 80 may become

difficult overnight. Plan ahead and drive to conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.