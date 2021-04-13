Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 8:26PM MDT until April 15 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected at times. Total snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 to

60 mph.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,

Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon MDT Thursday. The first

round of snow will occur tonight, with a lull expected Wednesday

morning into early afternoon. Another round of snow is expected

late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and very low

visibilities due to a combination of snow and blowing snow

especially late tonight, and then again Wednesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel along Interstate 80 may become

difficult overnight into Wednesday morning, then again Wednesday

night.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.