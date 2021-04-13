Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 8:26PM MDT until April 15 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected at times. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 to
60 mph.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon MDT Thursday. The first
round of snow will occur tonight, with a lull expected Wednesday
morning into early afternoon. Another round of snow is expected
late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and very low
visibilities due to a combination of snow and blowing snow
especially late tonight, and then again Wednesday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel along Interstate 80 may become
difficult overnight into Wednesday morning, then again Wednesday
night.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.